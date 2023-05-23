'Fast X'? More Like Fast Eccchhhs.

On this week’s episode Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman explain why the phrase “go woke, go broke” obscures more than it illuminates in the case of Disney and its various business dealings/struggles. Then the gang reviews Fast X, a bad movie with a very interesting (although also possibly bad) performance at the heart of it. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for our bonus episode this week on the destruction—and, soon, recreation—of the cable bundle. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

