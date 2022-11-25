Nov 25 • 14M

Favorite Film Feasts

11
Upgrade to listen

Appears in this episode

Sonny Bunch
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
Comments

On this Thanksgiving weekend, we thought we’d discuss some of the favorite ways food is used in movies. Enjoy!

This episode is for paid subscribers