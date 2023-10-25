Oct 25 • 43M
Flipping Is in the Air
Benjamin Wittes
Jenna Ellis will not be the last flip in Georgia, former Trump water carrier Michael Cohen testifies about the fudged books, and the confusing case of Mark Meadows. Plus, Republicans are backing "Jim Jordan in drag" for speaker. Ben Wittes joins Charlie Sykes for The Trump Trials.