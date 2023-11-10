Nov 10 • 45M

Flooding the Zone

Benjamin Wittes
Charlie Sykes
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Jack Smith's office filed an epic motion this week laying out the central role of Trump's lies in the election subversion case. Meanwhile, the ex-POTUS will never just shut-up. Plus, the proper way to dispose of dog poop bags. Yes, you read that right. Ben Wittes joins Charlie Sykes for The Trump Trials.

Ben's piece from 2016: https://www.lawfa…

