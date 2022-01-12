Recently at The Bulwark:

New from Me, on why Florida Is Now a MAGA Megachurch.

One of the beautiful things about America is our wanderlust. It’s easy to pick up and move for any reason, or no reason at all. You want to be near Broadway shows? Move to New York. You don’t like the weather? Head to Florida. Enjoy hiking? The Pacific Northwest awaits you. This isn’t Europe. You don’t need a visa or a work permit. You just pack up the U-Haul and go. So I don’t begrudge anyone for wanting to move to Florida or Texas or Oregon or wherever. I celebrate it! But there is something a little bit weird about moving to a state because you like the politicians who live there. Ron DeSantis won the governor’s race in 2018 by 34,000 votes. If Andrew Gillum were governor and former president Trump had gone back to the Big Apple, would all of these people be upending their lives and moving to Florida?

With all the manic, hyperbolic nonsense about the election and vaccines, the fringe is no longer visible. The Atlantic's Tim Alberta joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

DENNIS AFTERGUT explains why Jim Jordan Doesn’t Want to Grapple with the Truth.

Jordan, the former assistant wrestling coach from Ohio State, used all three of his well-practiced moves for trying to slip out from under the weight of the facts bearing down upon him: deceive, spread mistruth, and lie. The deceit: He declared that he had “no relevant testimony” to give, that the invitation was “unprecedented and inappropriate,” and that it was an attempt to “pry into the deliberative process informing a Member about legislative matters before the House.” The mistruth: Jordan has admitted speaking to former President Trump at least twice on Jan. 6, 2021. That automatically makes his testimony relevant. Moreover, his responses when asked about the conversations he had that day with Trump are telling. On July 27, 2021, when Fox News’s Bret Baier asked Jordan point-blank “Did you talk to the former president that day?” Jordan was cagey, then tried to distract Baier, then became defensive, then settled on a risible non-denial: “I’ve talked to the president—so many, I can’t remember all the days I’ve talked to him, but I’ve certainly talked to the president.”

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

The Ike Memorial… Underwhelms. I’d call it a failure, but then again, a lot of what Frank Gehry does looks horrible.

Can the GOP recover from the Big Lie? Our own Charlie Sykes and NR’s Rich Lowry exchange views with the great Jane Coaston at the NYTimes. You can read the transcript here.

Good news if you like French dressing! The definition of French dressing is being deregulated and offering consumers more options. (If you want to read 14 pages of bureaucratese about French dressing.)

I’m sure Tucker will issue an apology to his big fan for his role in pushing fake news… Get out your stop watch, it will happen any mi…. haha just kidding.

Going Paid… There’s always time to sign up for our good friend Matt Labash’s excellent newsletter, but you can always still get some hits for free. But the paywall is going up.

Graphic design is not his passion. St. Francois County, Missouri needs a new logo and is seeking input because the current one… well, it’s not good. What’s also interesting reading is its backstory and the good humored nature of its designer, a member of the county council, who had to make it last minute to meet a deadline.

Bob Saget’s underwear guy. A worthwhile obit at Defector. RIP.

Gerrymandering hits a snag in the Buckeye state… Are the Congressional maps next?

Kevin McCarthy, call your office… The January 6th Committee wants to talk to you.

In other news… Things don’t appear to be looking more promising for Matt Gaetz.

Marco Rubio, then and now… Part #152,642,629 in an ongoing series…

