Recently at The Bulwark:

You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Join now

For seven months, Russia has waged a vicious war of aggression in Ukraine, killing thousands of civilians. To make matters worse, in the past two weeks, Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed parts of Ukraine and has once again threatened to use nuclear weapons. A principled American conservative TV network might advocate a muscular response to this behavior. At a minimum, it would tell the truth. But Fox News is unconstrained by such principles. In primetime hours, it has become a platform for propaganda that serves Putin and undercuts Ukraine. During the day, you can find many Fox News hosts and guests who speak candidly about Putin’s war crimes and the importance of American resolve. But the hosts who control three of the four hours between 8:00 p.m. and midnight on the East Coast—Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and Greg Gutfeld—are peddling arguments that coincide with Putin’s interests. So are several other Fox hosts. Here’s what they’re telling the network’s viewers.

READ THE REST.

Join now

Normie voters hate crime and want a secure border, but Democrats don’t project toughness because they’re scared of their base. And the party’s quasi-religious belief in wind and solar also makes Democrats less competitive. Ruy Teixeira joins Charlie Sykes today.

Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice. Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ.

Join now

Every time you think the madness in Vladimir Putin’s Russia has reached its peak, it goes up another notch or two (or ten). The end of September and the start of October saw a dramatic escalation of insanity. First, Putin went on TV to declare that four occupied Ukrainian regions would immediately and irrevocably become a part of Russia after “referenda” conducted quite literally at gunpoint—and to deliver an anti-Western rant that dramatically illustrated the horseshoe theory of politics by rattling off a list of Western crimes that included everything from colonialism and the slave trade to the bombing of Hiroshima to same-sex marriage (“Parent No. 1 and Parent No. 2”) and multiple genders. Then, Putin’s mad dream of Novorossiya triumphant crashed in less than 24 hours when one of its cities, Lyman, was recaptured by Ukrainian troops—and Ukrainian forces continued their forward march to reclaim the lands Putin had just proclaimed to be Russian forever. Meanwhile, the mobilization effort meant to shore up Russian forces in Ukraine continues to be a disaster, with reports of elderly and sick men being called up—as well as female reservists who are single mothers with young children—and with claims that as many as 1.5 million uniforms and equipment packs have gone missing. And since the announcement of mobilization on September 21, as many as 700,000 people have left Russia.

READ THE REST.

Join now

In just the past week, there have been at least seven high-quality surveys of the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races in Pennsylvania—and all of the polls seem to tell a somewhat different story. Pick your fighter, as they say. Polls are snapshots rather than instruments for predicting what happens next, but the new USA Today/Suffolk University poll of likely voters—conducted on Sep. 27-30 and published yesterday—gives us a chance to do an apples-to-apples comparison with a similar survey by the same pollster from June. As the trajectories of Democrats Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman have in many ways flipped since June, it’s worth delving into the possible reasons as we head into the home stretch.

READ THE REST.

A live taping of The Bulwark Podcast hosted by Charlie Sykes and a 2022 election panel with Amanda Carpenter, Sarah Longwell, and Tim Miller

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Happy End of the Season Day! Rob Manfred may be the worst commissioner ever, but baseball is still great. Good luck to your team(s) if they made this horrible expanded playoff.

The Backstage Pass Of A Lifetime… Michael Zagaris had it. What an incredible story.

The Hans-Niemann report… A 72 page report on the cheating scandal. Here’s the WSJ synopsis.

Veep, but IRL… The Kamala Harris comparison here is dead on.

That tracks… The Virginia GOP hired an insurrectionist who is also a white nationalist.

Take a PDB journey… With our friend David Priess.

Trump is now trying to blame the feds… For his document saga. Except that doesn’t comport with the truth.

That’s it for me. Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

Join now

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.