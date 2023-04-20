Tonight: I’ll be joined by A.B. Stoddard and Bill Kristol to talk about about [gestures broadly] all of this.

1. Truth and Consequences

There’s an interesting coda to the Fox v. Dominion story.

You may recall that in August of 2021 the MyPillow guy, Mike Lindell, offered a $5 million bounty to anyone who could “Prove Mike Wrong” about his claims of Chinese interference in the 2020 election.

Well, someone did. Then Mike Lindell tried to stiff him. And yesterday an arbitrator ruled that Lindell had to pay the guy.