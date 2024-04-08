Recently in The Bulwark:

BILL KRISTOL & BENJAMIN PARKER: Bigotry and Flattery Fuel Trump's Campaign

CATHY YOUNG: From Intellectual Dark Web to Crank Central

AMID THE RECENT CONTROVERSY about Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire website finally dropping conspiracy theorist and antisemitic ranter Candace Owens, one minor but fascinating detail went unnoticed: Six years ago, both Shapiro and Owens had cameos in a much-ballyhooed New York Times Magazine article that introduced the world to the “Intellectual Dark Web”—mathematician Eric Weinstein’s semi-facetious label for an informal network of authors, journalists, and academics who saw themselves as “heretics” and “renegades” in rebellion against the establishment. Shapiro, then an anti-Trump conservative, was briefly discussed as an IDW figure; Owens, then a rising “black conservative” activist/provocateur whom some in the IDW saw as a potential ally, was held up as a warning against embracing “cranks, grifters and bigots.” (In those days, Owens was not yet talking about “Jewish gangs” in Hollywood, but she was already claiming that immigrants are stealing jobs from black Americans and comparing celebrities who support the Democratic party to plantation slaves.)

DONALD TRUMP APPEARS to be in full panic mode over the rapidly approaching trial of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s criminal case against him. Bragg has charged Trump with 34 counts of “falsifying business records.” The trial is scheduled to begin next Monday, April 15. Trump’s manic outburst over Easter weekend, seemingly triggered by the approach of the trial, dialed up the crazy to a level unusual even for him.

“I was a right-wing nut,” in the eyes of some, he said, recalling his earlier years in politics. “The problem is, they moved the wing on me.”

—Sen. Lee Schoenbeck

Read more about Schoenbeck in… From fringe to foreground: ‘Loose cannon’ lawmaker departs as leading legislative voice (South Dakota Searchlight).

No Showers, No Sleep… Van Life Isn’t as Cool as Instagram Makes It Seem (WSJ).

Another watch substack? Yes, from our friend and Bulwark contributor Alec Dent.

Trumpism Is Emptying Churches… Argues Francis Wilkinson in Bloomberg.

Christ and cancel culture… As I was driving around Geauga County, I spotted a church that looked like… A rustic lodge. Turns out, its founder, a Scot, was recently cancelled by the far right for saying it’s OK to attend a non-straight wedding of a family member. (Christianity Today)

