George Conway and Sarah Longwell on the New Hampshire Primary and then do a deep dive into the 91 felonies Trump is currently facing. George explains to Sarah why he thinks Trump will end up in prison.

There's a lot of legal news swirling out there around Trump’s various criminal and civil cases these days. We hope you enjoy this new podcast from The Bulwark. Listen to the lastest episode or watch Sarah and George record this episode here and leave a comment.