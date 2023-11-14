Nov 14 • 35M
George Conway: Trump Knows He's a Criminal
Deep down, Trump knows the truth, and is running again to stay out jail—just like authoritarian leaders do in other countries. Plus, the new non-MAGA initiative to protect the rule of law. George Conway joins Charlie Sykes today.