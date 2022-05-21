May 21 • 48M
The Devil Goes Down to Georgia (and Alabama, with Tim Miller)
Ad-free edition
This episode is for paid subscribers
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
A devil has the Republican Party’s soul, but not all of his endorsed candidates are faring too well. In Georgia, former Sen. David Perdue is losing badly to Gov. Brian Kemp despite Trump’s endorsement, and Rep. Mo Brooks was polling so badly in the Alabama Senate race that Trump un-endorsed him. But if you think the voters in our group are souring on Tr…