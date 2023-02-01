Recently in The Bulwark:

You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Join now

Driving to dinner on Sunday I found myself suddenly surrounded by emergency vehicles. On a bridge over the Potomac River, I was waiting to make a right turn when the streets erupted with sirens and flashing lights. Fire trucks, police cars, and ambulances seemed to converge from all directions. There must have been a dozen or more. Traffic snarled as some motorists tried to turn around to escape and others were told to stay put. I didn’t see an accident, but soon got a clue as to what might be happening. Several of the rescue vehicles included boats. Had someone jumped off the bridge into the river?

READ THE REST.

Join now

Trump has longed complained about a deep state plot to smear him with the Russia investigation, but the Durham probe of that investigation comes off as highly partisan, unethical, and loony. Charlie Savage joins Charlie Sykes today.

The Focus Group Podcast is BACK, with a twist: We’re releasing The Bulwark’s first-ever poll of Republican primary voters — we’re trying to figure out just how big the “Always Trump,” “Maybe Trump,” and “Never Trump” buckets are among Republican primary voters. (Subscribe on iTunes!)

Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice. Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ.

Join now

It’s a new day, it’s a new dawn. Republicans control the House of Representatives. Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his gang of 222 are champing at the bit and rarin’ to go. Here’s a rundown on what some of the party’s superstars are up to.

READ THE REST.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Happy February! The worst month of the year. (Sorry if you’re a February fan, but it’s true.) The Washington area got a little snow last night, but it’s all gone now.

The end of the 747 era begins… With the last one ever built going into service today.

She’s running… Will Nikki Haley honor her promise to the former guy? Get ready, the new reality show FEALTY FACTOR begins now.

Republicans don’t want to vote on… Saying fascism is bad.

Alex Jones thinks… He lives in “hell.” Hopefully, he ain’t seen nothing yet.

The army of the future? Doesn’t seem to be working out so well with the digital aids.

Meanwhile… A FL woman is banned from interacting with children at school because of her side hustle. Not good for Ron DeSantis’s branding of Florida…

“Why I’ve never voted…” Chris Cillizza on the end of “objective” journalism.

Why did Mike Lindell agree to this? Suppose there’s no such thing as bad press, but this is bad.

A whoopsie in Virginia. Glenn Youngkin’s education department got the budgetary math wrong.

To be continued… The Biden / McCarthy debt limit talks didn’t yield an agreement.

Digital tracing… If you read my article on the Illinois PICA law, you learned (if you didn’t know) about the cluster that is the National Tracing Center. Bill Pascrell and Dianne Feinstein have reintroduced a bill to improve matters. Which will go nowhere.

Cocaine Mitch… Never forgets. Rick Scott and Mike Lee got the boot from the Commerce Committee for crossing him.

10 questions… I would ask my dog. I like #10: Do you think I need to reply to the rest of these emails today, or should we go outside?

That’s it for me. Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Join now

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.