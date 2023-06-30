Recently in The Bulwark:

THIS WEEK, SPECULATION mounted about a second potential federal indictment against former President Donald Trump arising from his unlawful retention of government documents. The speculation was fed by Tuesday’s leak of an audio recording of Trump strongly suggesting he was showing a top secret contingency war plan to unauthorized individuals at his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey in July 2021. The speculation held that because of risks involved in the first indictment in the case, issued in Florida earlier this month, a second indictment in New Jersey could serve as a sort of “backup.” But another bombshell Wednesday hinted at why Special Counsel Jack Smith may feel no need for such a backup indictment. Trump’s former personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has reportedly made a “proffer” of potential January 6th-related testimony. Smith appears to be steaming toward an indictment relating to Trump’s role on January 6th.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

🏫AFFIRMATIVE ACTION RULING👨🏻‍⚖️

KIMBERLY WEHLE: SCOTUS Decision Is Bad News for Equal Opportunity .

IN A 6-3 RULING AUTHORED BY CHIEF JUSTICE John Roberts, the Supreme Court on Thursday made it illegal and unconstitutional for schools to consider race in their admissions decisions. The ruling specifically addressed the admissions criteria of both a private institution (Harvard University) and a public institution (the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill). Neither school’s policy treats race as a golden ticket to the front of the line for people of color—although many people might incorrectly understand the term “affirmative action” to mean that. In fact, racial quotas in admissions have been constitutionally forbidden since 1978. The implications of Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College are instead far broader with respect to the law’s ability to remedy structural inferiorities stemming from centuries of slavery.

AFTER 45 YEARS OF CONFUSING AND MISGUIDED DECISIONS on affirmative action in higher education, the Supreme Court on Thursday finally made clear that the Constitution forbids universities from giving preferential treatment based on race or ethnicity to some students in the admissions process. At issue were programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina that made race a significant “plus factor” for black and Hispanic applicants, to the disadvantage of both Asians and whites. The 6-3 decision was a broad and stunning rebuke to the notion that racial preferences can ever be benign.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Why did they pick a raccoon?

Happy Friday! As we roll into the 4th of July, it’s time for the annual over the top PSA from the Consumer Product Safety Commission about fireworks from the National Mall. And to all my fellow Silo fans, enjoy the finale. Here’s a look behind the scenes at the amazing set of the AppleTV thriller.

It’s not summer… without a Tinto de Verano.

Climate “doomerism.” Mona Charen joins our friends at the Utterly Moderate podcast to discuss.

ESPN layoffs… Hit a lot of household names. But how do you fire class act Suzy Kolber?!

RIP Dr. Oatman… Be sure to appreciate Alan Arkin with Bill Ryan above, but my favorite role for Arkin was that of Dr. Oatman in Grosse Pointe Blank. And who could forget the famous advice scene?

A requiem for Larry Householder… The former Ohio House Speaker is going to prison for his role in the HB-6 scandal.

Will DeSantis skip the debates? The super PAC backing him, which can’t coordinate with him, believes if Trump skips, DeSantis skips, too. Bold strategy! But they’re treating this like a two person race because they have to, even though reality is different.

DeSantis continues to descend… into the ugly ‘invasion’ hysteria, argues Greg Sargent.

FOX settles… With fired producer Abby Grossman for $12 million.

Trump posted the Obamas’ address on “Truth” Social… And you’ll never guess what happened next: A J6er named Taylor Taranto living in a van by the DC jail was arrested on that block with guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Another conversion? I didn’t have Communist Pooh apologist on my bingo card for Sohrab Ahmari.

In George SantosLand… Protesters are berating him outside the courthouse.

…and in Nebraska… A manure tornado?! (Video)

Will Biden try to woo the Republicans… Who endorsed him in 2020?

InstaGrail… I’m more partial to watches within my budget, but if I had a lot of money, I’d be buying this Omega for sure.

