Glenn Kenny on 'Goodfellas,' Martin Scorsese, and the Business of Movie Books

This week’s guest is Glenn Kenny, the author of the excellent new book Made Men: The Story of Goodfellas. Glenn is is a film critic whose work appears in the New York Times and Roger Ebert dot com. He has also written for The Current, Rolling Stone, the Village Voice, the New York Daily news, Playboy, Film Comment, and other publications. In addition to Made Men, Glenn is the author of Robert De Niro: Anatomy of an Actor and the editor of an excellent collection of essays about Star Wars, A Galaxy Not So Far Away.