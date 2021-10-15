Glenn Youngkin’s Balancing Act Is Almost Over

🏒 FACEOFF 🏒

Free Advice…

Back when I was in college, I lived in a high-rise apartment building that was pretty nice. A couple of ballplayers lived there during the season, but a lot of independent older adults did too, because it was connected to a hotel. And there was free breakfast.

A guy named Max lived around the corner from me, and we’d often see each other in the morning getting free bagels. Over time, Max and I became friends and he’d always dispense grandfatherly advice to me, whether I sought it or not. (I still had two grandparents at the time.) It was a perk of the building having Max as a neighbor, and boy, did he like to talk politics.

I can’t adequately do him justice, but here’s a snippet from his obituary.

Served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII from 1941-1945 and saw action in North Africa, Sardinia, Corsica and Italy. Participated in 4 amphibious invasions and was among the first GI's to liberate Rome in 1944. Graduated from the University of Illinois in 1949 and DePaul Law School in 1951. A distinguished law practice collimated in arguing a landmark case before the Illinois State Supreme Court. Max was passionately devoted to two life long past times, arguing loudly and eating large quantities of overripe fruit.

I never found out what landmark case he argued. But I always regret not staying in touch, even though he died a year after they evicted us from the building to convert it to luxury condos.

Little did I know, shortly after college, I was going to get a lot of new Maxs in my life. Arizona has a lot of retirees who like making life difficult for young legislative staffers because why the hell not?

One was Walter Pack. A Cleveland native, he “served in the Army Air Force during WWII earning his Air Crew Wings as Armorer-Gunner with a B-25 Squadron. Walter retired after a manufacturing career of more than 25 years; his most memorable position being Plant Manager of U.S. Divers Co. working closely with Jacques Cousteau.” Walt liked to make little sketches and send them to our office.

So, when I read this story in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch about a bunch of older guys giving free advice, it made me smile and think of Max and Walt and my grandparents.

Maybe it’ll make you smile, too. As Walt used to close his emails: “every day above ground is a good day.” Indeed.

Leading The Bulwark…

JIM SWIFT: Will he make it to the other side or fall into the netting?

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

When you can't align with the people who equate mask mandates to Nazi Germany — or with people who get triggered by the Federalist Society — where does the Rational Center belong? Bill Kristol joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

Protect Democracy’s Ian Bassin joins to discuss how he’s working to counter threats. Also the VA governor’s race.

In which Sarah and JVL go a little dark wondering why Democrats are tearing themselves apart over spending instead of fixing voting rights. Also: Some movie talk.

CHARLIE SYKES shares a personally embarrassing story.

JVL: Income inequality keeps getting worse.

Join Sarah Longwell, Bill Kristol, Mona Charen, and special guest David Byler from the Washington Post as they discuss the 2021 Virginia governor’s race, the 2022 midterms, and look far into the future at the 2024 elections.

MITCHELL A. ORENSTEIN: Voters and leaders in Germany, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Austria may have found populism’s weaknesses.

Plus, SONNY BUNCH on why sports are still king on TV.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Maybe law school isn’t for you… Ruth Marcus in the Post about a party for Yale Law students that angered liberal law students: “These students may be among the best and brightest, but they also need to do some growing up.”

Jen Psaki probably violated the Hatch Act. It was routine under the Trump administration, but that doesn’t make it right. It’ll be interesting to see what the Biden administration does in response to this entirely valid complaint from the left-leaning group CREW.

The revolving door spins again…

News I missed… The Tabasco salt mine is closing for good.

New from Matt Labash… But prepare to bring some tissues.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here on Monday. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

