Going to the Movies: Still the Best Value Around

This week I’m rejoined by David Herrin of The Quorum—a must-visit site for any amateur or professional box office nerd—to talk about a new study The Quorum put together in partnership with The Cinema Foundation about the value proposition of going to the movies. We talked all sorts of stuff on this episode: why audiences are three times more excited to return to theaters now than they were at the same time last year; how going to the movies stacks up against going to concerts and other out-of-the-home events; the percentage of consumers who get concessions; and why Barbie’s surprisingly high unaided awareness might still be a cause for concern.

If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share

And If you would prefer to listen to the show on your favorite podcast app, you can subscribe to the show on the platforms at the links below:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | YouTube | Google | Overcast | Castro | TuneIn | Pocket Casts | Pandora