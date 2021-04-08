GOP Wants Corporations to Shut Up and Put Up

Amanda Carpenter wonders: Won’t someone please, please think about poor Mitch?

Jim Swift
Apr 8Share

Leading The Bulwark…

Featured Image

GOP Wants Corporations to Shut Up and Put Up

AMANDA CARPENTER: Won’t someone please, please think about poor Mitch McConnell’s feelings?

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

Joshua Tait on the Failure of the New Conservatives

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Joshua Tait joins Charlie Sykes to discuss his recent story The Long History of Fighting Over the Term ‘Conservative’.

Richard Rushfield on Scott Rudin, Bad Boss, and More!

The show’s first ever guest, Richard Rushfield, returns to the program to discuss all sorts of stuff. Super-Producer Scott Rudin: bad boss, or something worse? What went down with Ray Fisher and Warner Bros.? Are theaters coming back? What’s the industry hoping for in terms of Oscars viewership? All this and more on this week’s episode of The Bulwark Goes to Hollywood!

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

MORNING SHOTS: The GOP Keeps Fleecing the Rubes 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES: The scam rolls on.

THE TRIAD: The MLB Keeps Screwing Up Baseball 🔐

JVL: Kill the anti-trust exemption. Kill it with fire.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

Not My Party: Coke Too Woke

TIM MILLER: Now that companies are doing things they don't like, Republicans have turned on the free market.

Featured Image

Reducing Unemployment Fraud Without Depriving Eligible Applicants

BRENT ORRELL AND MATT LEGER: Learning from the failures and successes of the last year.

Featured Image

Time to Take UBI Seriously?

MICHAEL J. TOTTEN: Americans have gotten a glimpse of Universal Basic Income programs. They like what they see so far. And we should like its potential to disrupt our stale debates.

Featured Image

There’s No Rush to Renegotiate With Iran

SHAY KHATIRI: When diplomats from the P5+1 countries meet in Vienna this week, the American delegation should keep in mind that time is on their side.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

If it’s Thursday… It’s time for TNB! Tonight, we have Bill, Sarah, Amanda, and Tim. You won’t want to miss it. But if you can’t make it live, remember, we post archived copies of the video and in podcast form at http://tnb.thebulwark.com. See you at 8 Eastern.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Yes, Charlie is off next week. There won’t be a Morning Shots newsletter, but the daily podcast will go on with some special guest hosts. We hope you’ll tune in.

AFTER TRUMP. Our friends at Lawfare have a new podcast series talking about reforming the Presidency so nobody can pull what that former one did ever again. Check it out here.

Steven Crowder botched his George Floyd experience. What a wuss.

Congratulations to the <checks notes> 500,000 accepted students at the University of Kentucky. This was a big whoopsie. The best part? It was for a small program that accepts 40 people a year.

I just cannot wait to read this book. A few feet away from me, I have books written by Trent Lott and Mitch McConnell. They’re interesting reads if you worked on the hill. But you can tell the voice isn’t really authentic. Not when you had to listen to these guys talk day in and day out. John Boehner’s book sounds very much like him.

Twitter avatar for @JakeShermanJake Sherman @JakeSherman
In 2013, me, @mkraju, @bresreports and @cbudoffbrown scooped that Boehner had told Reid to “Go fuck yourself” at the White House Here’s @SpeakerBoehner’s retelling of it in his book Image

April 8th 2021

97 Retweets

It’s possible Boehner has better ghostwriters, but I suspect he was more involved than Lott or McConnell were. There are too many fucks to give, it turns out.

Fire this man. This MoJo item on how far-right talk radio host Michael Savage ended up on the board of a trust that runs a National Park Site is wild. There’s no reason this quack should be on this board.

Get your shot to own the libs! Jerry Falwell, Jr. hasn’t totally disappeared.

Twitter avatar for @publicroadRuth Graham @publicroad
Jerry Falwell Jr. posts a vaccination selfie. "Please get vaccinated so our nutcase of a Governor will have less reasons for mindless restrictions!" Image

April 8th 2021

236 Retweets

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant. Hopefully your favorite music destination hasn’t closed for good, like a few of my favorite bars have. Starting this week, they can apply for grants from the SBA. And in a few months, we’ll all be able to enjoy live music again.

Forget the Acela. This man is hiking from D.C. to New York. (I hope he’s going to get White Castle burgers.)

A positive development in New Mexico…

Twitter avatar for @kylegriffin1Kyle Griffin @kylegriffin1
In a landmark law, New Mexico has just barred all government employees from using 'qualified immunity' as a legal defense in state court and created a new way to challenge government agencies that violate constitutional rights. New Mexico Bans Qualified Immunity For All Government Workers, Including PoliceThe New Mexico Civil Rights Act creates a new way to challenge government agencies that violate constitutional rights and guarantees government employees are not at risk of personal liability.bit.ly

April 8th 2021

218 Retweets

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you tonight at 8 p.m. eastern. Drop me a line at: swift@thebulwark.com if you have any questions or comments.

Remember, we have an unofficial Discord and Subreddit. Join to meet some likeminded Bulwarkers!

—30—

Share
← PreviousNext →