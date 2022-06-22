Jun 22 • 55M
Greg Lukianoff: Democracy Can Handle Free Speech
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world.
Roughly 700 professors have been targeted for firing in recent years for something they said - an historic high. Yet, critics still say there's no such thing as cancel culture. Do Americans just have to shut up to keep their jobs? FIRE's Greg Lukianoff joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.