Greg Lukianoff: The Canceling of the American Mind

Charlie Sykes
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
When Gen Z began attending college and demanding protection from speech, the left argued that cancel culture was a myth. But now that the anti-Zionism bias on campus is clear, consequence culture suddenly feels very real. Greg Lukianoff joins Charlie Sykes.

https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Canceling-of-the-American-Mind/Greg-Lukianof…

