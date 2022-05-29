May 29 • 44M
Happy Pundit Accountability Day! (with Will Saletan)
We’re taking stock after a wild run of May primaries. We laughed, we cried, and we saw enemies (and friends) of democracy notch wins. The Bulwark’s Will Saletan joins Sarah to break down what our focus groups got right, and Sarah takes a victory lap (or two) over Brad Raffensperger’s win in the Republican primary for Georgia Secretary of State.