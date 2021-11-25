Sonny here, wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving and helping you get a jump on your Christmas shopping by offering up a slew of cinematically minded books written by folks who just so happened to have been on this-here podcast. I’m linking to the Amazon page here for ease’s sake, but please consider checking out your local bookseller if you happen to live near one!

In no particular order:

Colorization: One Hundred Years of Black Films in a White World, by Wil Haygood.

The Magic Years: Scenes from a Rock-and-Roll Life, by Jonathan Taplin.

The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor, by Jake Tapper.

Made Men: The Story of Goodfellas, by Glenn Kenny.

20th Century-Fox: Darryl F. Zanuck and the Creation of the Modern Film Studio, by Scott Eyman.

Hollywood Victory: The Movies, Stars, and Stories of World War II, by Christian Blauvelt.

Dark City: The Lost World of Film Noir (Revised and Expanded Edition), by Eddie Muller.

A Light in the Dark: A History of Movie Directors, by David Thomson.

1996: A Biography ― Reliving the Legend-Packed, Dynasty-Stacked, Most Iconic Sports Year Ever, by Jon Finkel.

The Nolan Variations: The Movies, Mysteries, and Marvels of Christopher Nolan, by Tom Shone.

True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee, by Abraham Riesman.

Hollywood Hates Hitler!: Jew-Baiting, Anti-Nazism, and the Senate Investigation into Warmongering in Motion Pictures, by Chris Yogerst.

Release the Snyder Cut: The Crazy True Story Behind the Fight That Saved Zack Snyder's Justice League, by Sean O’Connell.