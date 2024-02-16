The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Has Film Criticism Gotten too Stale?
0:00
-17:23

Has Film Criticism Gotten too Stale?

Sonny Bunch
Feb 16, 2024
The Birdman meets his critic. (‘Birdman’)

On this week’s bonus episode, we looked at a pair of recent essays—one in Tablet; the other in The Ankler—asked if criticism has gotten too consensus-oriented and stale. Should every film critic be required to be part of a three-person team featuring a variety of political viewpoints?

The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
