On this week’s bonus episode, we looked at a pair of recent essays—one in Tablet; the other in The Ankler—asked if criticism has gotten too consensus-oriented and stale. Should every film critic be required to be part of a three-person team featuring a variety of political viewpoints?
Share this post
Has Film Criticism Gotten too Stale?
plus.thebulwark.com
Has Film Criticism Gotten too Stale?
Feb 16, 2024
∙ Paid
Across the Movie Aisle
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Recent Episodes