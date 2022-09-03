The Saturday Triad—the newsletter of newsletters—is off this week. You should go enjoy a long weekend and forget reading about politics.

But if you’re driving somewhere and need something to listen to, I’ve got you covered.

I’m unlocking the latest edition of The Secret Podcast which we produce twice a week exclusively for Bulwark+ members. In this episode, Sarah Longwell and I talked about Biden’s big speech and the possible inevitability of a Trump indictment.

Here’s a 4 minute preview of the show.

And if you have a longer drive, here’s this week’s Beg to Differ podcast featuring Meghan McArdle. Sonny Bunch guest hosts along with Linda Chavez, Bill Galston and Damon Linker.

