Hashing it out.
The Saturday Triad—the newsletter of newsletters—is off this week. You should go enjoy a long weekend and forget reading about politics.
But if you’re driving somewhere and need something to listen to, I’ve got you covered.
I’m unlocking the latest edition of The Secret Podcast which we produce twice a week exclusively for Bulwark+ members. In this episode, Sarah Longwell and I talked about Biden’s big speech and the possible inevitability of a Trump indictment.
Here’s a 4 minute preview of the show.
You can listen every week if you become a Bulwark+ member. People seem to really like it, fwiw.
And if you have a longer drive, here’s this week’s Beg to Differ podcast featuring Meghan McArdle. Sonny Bunch guest hosts along with Linda Chavez, Bill Galston and Damon Linker.
Truth is True. Trumpism is fascism. Here are the words of Mussolini: Militaristic, violent, controlling but most of all fascism requires adherence to the overheated morality of the herd and the rejection of one's own individual conscience. Yes Carville is right MAGA made Trump. Now we must stand up to it and stop it. And absolutely there will be conflict. But if we flinch now, the losses will only increase with every day we continue to try to appease MAGA.
"Far from crushing the individual, the Fascist State multiplies his energies, just as in a regiment a soldier is not diminished but multiplied by the number of his fellow soldiers. The Fascist State organizes the nation... It has curtailed useless or harmful liberties while preserving those which are essential. In such matters the individual cannot be the judge, but the State only. The Fascist!" Doctrine of Fascism, 1932
Have an amazing holiday, JVL. Enjoyed you sitting in for Charlie. You’re not as mean as Tim.
Standout pods this week. Maybe the one with James Carville was the my fave (MAGA created Trump, not vice-versa) or when Sunny took over Beg to Differ or ... the high wire act of Tim’s pods. Just finished Mr. Miller’s book and I’m recommending to everyone. My husband is tired of me quoting from it.
I had a point. JVL gets it. I voted for Biden and I wish him well, I want him to be a popular and successful president. Mr. mel ladi and I had the same issue with his speech as JVL did. If only POTUS hadn’t headed into policy. I don’t agree with all of the Dems social policy positions and I shouldn’t have to for President Biden to be my President. People of good will can disagree on policy but we should agree on the current danger to the country from a man who respects no laws or norms or even democracy.
I’m about as anti-Trump as it gets but even the Trumpers are my fellow citizens and Biden is their president, too. I want him there when they’re ready to become real Americans again.