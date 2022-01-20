Heeding the Lessons of the Cold War (with Hal Brands & Bill Kristol)

The Bulwark
Mystery guest host (Bill Kristol) joins Eric for a discussion with Johns Hopkins SAIS Professor Hal Brands about his new book the Twilight Struggle. They discuss the lessons of America's cold war strategic competition with the USSR for today's era of strategic competition with China and Russia—the role of strategy, economic competition, political warfare, and more. Shield of the Republic is co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

