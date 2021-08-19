Herd Immunity Herp Derp

Tim Miller on the pandemic’s wrongest theory.

Sarah Longwell: What Biden Needs To Do Now

On today's podcast, Sarah Longwell joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss Biden's latest comments on Afghanistan; the politics of refugees; and Ron DeSantis's base play.

BGTH: Zak Penn on 'Free Guy,' Writing Villains, and the Fate of 'PCU'

Sonny is very excited to have on Zak Penn this week, who, in addition to being one of the writers of Free Guy, is also a credited writer on a series of HBO classics from my younger days: Last Action HeroPCU, and Behind Enemy Lines, among others. 

MORNING SHOTS: The Christianists Versus Christianity 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES on what Joe gets wrong.

THE TRIAD: Punishment Never Works 🔐

HANNAH YOEST: But to the Taliban, it's the point.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Happy Thursday! It’s rainy here in Washington, and yesterday, we were under a Tornado Warning, and my wife’s flight got redirected from Reagan to Baltimore. South of here, the weather was fine, and I was able to fire up the griddle to make my own version of this. LA Rams fans may have successfully yanked their team back, but now at least they have to deal with these horrific food choices.

Welcome home! Now pay up…. Inside the State Department repatriation program. (Politico)

We have met the enemy. And he is us.

Twitter avatar for @RadioFreeTomTom Nichols @RadioFreeTom
We are the threat to our own democracy. And it's been anguishing to confront. usatoday.com/story/opinion/… via @USATODAYTrump is not ruining democracy, we are. And it’s been anguishing to confront: Tom NicholsI was worried long before Trump and the Capitol riot, as political jousting turned zealous and well-off friends called America a disastrous mess.usatoday.com

August 19th 2021

804 Retweets

Would-be Capitol Bomber taken into custody. House members seem oblivious as to his causes.

Twitter avatar for @JimSwiftDCJim Swift @JimSwiftDC
Monitoring it by missing the very clear livestreams where the perpetrator discusses his motives at length, it seems.

Mo Brooks @RepMoBrooks

My statement on the Capitol bomb threat: https://t.co/yCuTNTbJyP

August 19th 2021

2 Retweets

Sometimes, it does take a village…

Twitter avatar for @drmooreRussell Moore @drmoore
Here’s my new article at @CTmagazine seeking to answer the question “Why did you stay?” to those in toxic church or ministry settings: It Takes a Village to Escape a Toxic LeaderWhat recent scandals teach us about “betrayal blindness” in both church and parachurch settings.christianitytoday.com

August 19th 2021

25 Retweets

She’s running… Hoo boy…

Twitter avatar for @patriottakesPatriotTakes 🇺🇸 @patriottakes
Melissa Carone, Rudy Giuliani’s star witness, says that COVID-19 was brought in to take away our rights and to steal the biggest election of our lives.

August 19th 2021

166 Retweets

Texas follows Florida down the road of pointless litigation. Friend of the newsletter Patrick Hedger observes:

Judge Hinkle’s ruling against Florida was only a preliminary injunction, despite the certitude of his language. The case will undoubtedly be argued and appealed many more times, all at taxpayer expense. To get a sense of how much this could cost, we can look to the budget request Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton made for his recent antitrust suit against Google: $43 million. 

Texas seems intent on pouring lighter fluid on money to make a point that will be ultimately struck down by the courts. And this makes Texans happy? I guess if it owns the libs.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow, and for B+ members, we’ll see you tonight. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

