Here’s How the Impeachment Managers Can Win

Stay focused.

Jim Swift
Jan 21Share

Here's How the Impeachment Managers Can Win

BRYAN GARSTEN: Avoiding rhetorical temptations and staying focused.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger: Can Biden Succeed?

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Rep. Abigail Spanberger joins Charlie Sykes to talk about centrism and its future, and whether Joe Biden can succeed.

The Bulwark Goes to Hollywood: Peter Labuza on Antitrust, Hollywood, and Big Tech

This week, Sonny is joined by Peter Labuza to talk about the past, present, and future of antitrust as it relates to Hollywood. In an age of consolidation and technological advance, how will the end of the Paramount Decrees influence what happens in filmmaking?

Inauguration Livestream

THE TRIAD: Fight the Future 🔐

JONATHAN V. LAST: This is what happens when the digital world drives the carbon-based world.

MORNING SHOTS: 16 Takeaways From The Inauguration 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES as America turns the page.

Get Ready for the Emerging Market Bubble to Burst

DESMOND LACHMAN: Fueled by unprecedented global liquidity, asset prices in emerging markets don’t reflect the fundamentals.

Trump Failed. And So Did Trumpism.

JAMES C. CAPRETTA AND STAN VEUGER: He has left office with no positive achievements on his core policy agenda—immigration and trade—or much else besides.

Day One… I can’t help but think of the episode from The Man in the High Castle about Jahr Null. I think that MITHC will be one the defining shows of the Trump Presidency. While it is “day one” and President Biden has quickly acted to reverse many of President Trump’s executive actions, I can’t help but think about that alternate reality universe. And that disturbing scene where John Smith gets sworn in while Jews meet and pray in secret. For all of the dumb memes I saw about Lady Liberty dancing yesterday, it’s easy to forget how yesterday might have been very different.

Democracy is fragile, our friend Joe Walsh said yesterday. We need to protect it.

Let’s cleanse the palate here and enjoy the talents of America’s best impressionist…

Frank Caliendo
Presidents Obama, Bush & Clinton at President Biden’s Inauguration (you’ll have to imagine the masks)

January 21st 2021

Can Republicans just “move on”? Mileage in your state may vary.

Steve Peoples
In the states, where Trump loyalists have taken over, there's little appetite for change. “The Republican National Committee views President Trump as our party leader into the future... The (Montana GOP) agrees," said Eathorne, who raised the possibility of secession this week.

Steve Peoples

'Just move on': Republicans grapple with post-Trump future My story about a party already beginning to look past Trump: https://t.co/bOGBbHdSsZ

January 21st 2021

The right pushes back on its populist elements… For as messed up as the conservative movement is right now, there are moments that do give me bits of hope they all haven’t lost their minds. This is one of them.

What did Ben Carson do for four years?

VICE News
What did Ben Carson actually do for 4 years?

January 20th 2021

Come on, Pete… Supporting the Jones Act? Really?

Transp. Trades Dept.
.@PeteButtigieg before @SenateCommerce: "I share @SenatorCantwell's support for the #JonesAct." #TeamPete

January 21st 2021

Jordan Klepper at the Capitol. More sedition.

Bernie Sanders calls his shot. I can only presume Bernie has been sitting on these grievances for years. He’s not my cup of tea politically, but I respect the game. I’m just glad that the time he was jaywalking on D Street with an aide back to the Dirksen building from his house or campaign office and I was dictating a text I didn’t hit him with my car.

I don’t think President Hillary Clinton would have pardoned me had I hit him.

More Capitol Siege arrests…

Jim Roberts
*Samuel Fisher, who runs a business in NYC training men on picking up women, has been arrested in Capitol riot. *Feds seize arsenal of guns, ammo & tactical gear. *Facebook post: “Seeing cops literally run...was the coolest thing ive ever seen in my life.” thedailybeast.com/samuel-fisher-…

January 21st 2021

Courier-Post
A South Jersey man is accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities say. Feds: Haddonfield man accused of taking part in Capitol riotThe Benjamin Cooper House was built in 1734 and served as a tavern and inn for travelers along the Delaware. It’s in desperate need of repair. Chris LaChall/Staff Photographercourierpostonline.com

January 21st 2021

The goods on Rudy… Please be sure to read all of this.

The new face of the GOP.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden.

January 21st 2021

Things seem to be going well over in MJT’s office.

Daniel Dale
I sent Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's office a list of my fact check findings and invited her to comment on any of them. Her communications director wrote back, "Here's our comment: 'CNN is fake news.'" Fact check: 11 false claims Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has tweeted in the last monthA candidate from Georgia is in line to become the first member of Congress who has openly supported QAnon, the movement that spreads dangerous conspiracy theories. Watch what happened when CNN’s <a href=“https://www.cnn.com/profiles/drew-griffin-profile” target=“_blank”>Drew Griffin</a> tried to ask…cnn.com

January 21st 2021

As I told a hill staffer friend, enjoy having to vet every dear colleague letter or press conference with one of these quacks in coming years. That’s gonna suck because we’ve adopted the crazy.

What is Post-Trump “unity”? Expect this to be the GOP playbook for the next few years.

Berny Belvedere
A central element of Trump's legacy will be that he took existing divisions—divisions already in place during the tenures of his predecessors—and exacerbated them. He intensified them past a societal breaking point—which should impact how we interpret Biden's calls for "unity."

January 21st 2021

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Joe Scarborough
The Georgia Dad Who Said That He Wanted to Kill Nancy Pelosi “Trump fucked Cleve’s life,” his former classmate said. Lost his family, his marriage, his mind, and now his freedom. I blame Cleve. He did it to himself, but he had a lot of help.” The Georgia Dad Who Said That He Wanted to Kill Nancy PelosiCharles Bethea writes about Cleveland Grover Meredith, Jr., who is accused of making threats against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser.newyorker.com

January 21st 2021

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back tomorrow. Have a great evening, take a deep breath, and realize that bad orange man isn’t at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue anymore. (He’s probably illegally living at Mar-A-Lago.)

—30—

