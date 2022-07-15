High Stakes in Ukraine (with Bill Kristol and Daniel Fried)

The Bulwark
Eric and special guest host Bill Kristol discuss the war in Ukraine with former Ambassador to Poland and former Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs Daniel Fried. They assess the military situation, the economic dimension of the conflict, what more can be done on sanctions, the prospects for European unity, and the danger of Putin deploying nuclear weapons to Belarus and the stakes of the conflict.

Email us with your feedback at shieldoftherepublic@gmail.com.

Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

