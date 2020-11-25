Hillbilly Elegy Reviewed; WW84 to HBO Max

Across the Movie Aisle Returns! Many thanks to the good folks at The Bulwark for resurrecting the podcast, which can be pithily described as “Left, Right, and Center” meets “Siskel and Ebert.”

This week, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask if it’s a controversy or a nontroversy that WW84 is moving to HBO Max at no extra cost. And they review Ron Howard’s Hillbilly Elegy while trying to suss out just why its existence has made so many critics so crotchety.