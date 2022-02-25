Hinge Moment of History

AEI's Adam White joins the group to consider whether the invasion of Ukraine will shake the US from its decline into imbecility. Also whither the Supreme Court?

Highlights/Lowlights:

https://www.progressivepolicy.org/publication/the-new-politics-of-evasion%20%5Bprogressivepolicy-org%5D/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2022/02/21/ukraine-invasion-putin-goals-what-expect/

