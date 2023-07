‘Meg 2: The Trench’ is shaping up to be a long bright spot for Hollywood in China.

I’m rejoined this week by The Wall Street Journal’s Erich Schwartzel, author of Red Carpet: Hollywood, China, and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy, to talk about Hollywood’s disastrous summer in China, where virtually every American movie released so far has underperformed. We also talk briefly about why Meg 2: The Trench may end up being one of the lone bright spots for Hollywood this year. If you enjoyed this episode, make sure to share it with a friend!

