Homeland Security Passes the Buck for Jan. 6 Failures
Kimberly Wehle: The critique and recommendations in a new GAO report merit a more serious, substantive response.
Leading The Bulwark…
Homeland Security Passes the Buck for Jan. 6 Failures
KIMBERLY WEHLE: The critique and recommendations in a new GAO report merit a more serious, substantive response.
🎧 On the Pods… 🎧
Amanda Carpenter on Covid Compassion Fatigue
On today's podcast Amanda Carpenter joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss Trump's attack on Capitol police; compassion fatigue for the unvaccinated; the demagoguery of Ron DeSantis, Biden's infrastructure bill, and the disaster in Afghanistan.
BGTH: Matthew Belloni on the Changing Ways Hollywood Gets Paid
This week, Sonny is joined by Matthew Belloni, author of the newsletter “What I’m Hearing” for the exciting new web publication Puck.news
For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐
MORNING SHOTS: Ditching "Defund The Police"
CHARLIE SYKES: Trump targets a cop.
THE TRIAD: Delta Will Tear Us Apart (All Over Again)
JVL: What happens when part of the country doesn't want to keep its neighbors safe?
From The Bulwark Aggregator…
MyPillow Guy’s ‘Cyber Expert’ Admits They Have No Proof of Election Hack – Justin Baragona, The Daily Beast
Invasion of the Baby-Haters – Elizabeth Bruenig, The Atlantic
No Self-Respecting American Should Aspire to Hungarian-Style Nationalism – Matt Welch, Reason
White House seizes an opportunity to whack DeSantis – Marc Caputo, Politico
Rand Paul disclosure shows his wife bought stock in COVID-19 treatment in late filing – Mychael Schnell, The Hill
Texas GOP hits new roadblocks in push for voting restrictions – Eva Ruth Moravec and Elise Viebeck, The Washington Post
After 50 years in prison — 37 in solitary confinement — Philly man’s conviction is vacated – Samantha Melamed, Philadelphia Inquirer
In Today’s Bulwark...
Not My Party: The Trump Reinstatement Is Here (In His Imagination)
TIM MILLER: It's like one-third of the country is living on a different planet.
Hispanics and the COVID Recession
BRENT ORRELL: Hard-hit and hard-working.
Val Kilmer’s Video Past Is Our Future
SONNY BUNCH: The most poignant moment in the documentary ‘Val’ is also the most relatable.
Don Kagan: The Man, the Legend
SHAY KHATIRI: Remembering Donald Kagan, 1932 - 2021.
🚨OVERTIME 🚨
Get a brain, Morans! Life imitates art.
Roger Clemens still has the splitter.
Be the goldfish. What does Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis bring with him when he films? It’s a lot like my emergency journalism bag.
Life is so delicious. One of my post haircut traditions is to walk into the dollar store next to my barber. I buy my twins a Hot Wheels and walk through the aisles finding unusual things, like Rap Snacks or Tapatio Ramen. But this past week, when I bought them a bag of cheese balls (a favorite), I found myself looking into the company that made them, a company I’d never heard of. The branding is not flashy, and they put Bible quotes on the bag, so obviously a small shop.
Then, I watched this from Alabama’s NPR. It may have only cost $1, but I’m always happy to read about companies like these.
Where is Bill Hwang? And how did he lose $2 billion? (Bloomberg)
The money behind the big lie. It’s coming from a small foundation in Wisconsin (New Yorker.)
That’s it for me for today. See you tonight! Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com
—30—
Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.
|39