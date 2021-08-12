Homeland Security Passes the Buck for Jan. 6 Failures

Leading The Bulwark…

KIMBERLY WEHLE: The critique and recommendations in a new GAO report merit a more serious, substantive response.

On today's podcast Amanda Carpenter joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss Trump's attack on Capitol police; compassion fatigue for the unvaccinated; the demagoguery of Ron DeSantis, Biden's infrastructure bill, and the disaster in Afghanistan.

This week, Sonny is joined by Matthew Belloni, author of the newsletter “What I’m Hearing” for the exciting new web publication Puck.news

CHARLIE SYKES: Trump targets a cop.

JVL: What happens when part of the country doesn't want to keep its neighbors safe?

TIM MILLER: It's like one-third of the country is living on a different planet.

BRENT ORRELL: Hard-hit and hard-working.

SONNY BUNCH: The most poignant moment in the documentary ‘Val’ is also the most relatable.

SHAY KHATIRI: Remembering Donald Kagan, 1932 - 2021.

Get a brain, Morans! Life imitates art.

Roger Clemens still has the splitter.

Be the goldfish. What does Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis bring with him when he films? It’s a lot like my emergency journalism bag.

Life is so delicious. One of my post haircut traditions is to walk into the dollar store next to my barber. I buy my twins a Hot Wheels and walk through the aisles finding unusual things, like Rap Snacks or Tapatio Ramen. But this past week, when I bought them a bag of cheese balls (a favorite), I found myself looking into the company that made them, a company I’d never heard of. The branding is not flashy, and they put Bible quotes on the bag, so obviously a small shop.

Then, I watched this from Alabama’s NPR. It may have only cost $1, but I’m always happy to read about companies like these.

Where is Bill Hwang? And how did he lose $2 billion? (Bloomberg)

The money behind the big lie. It’s coming from a small foundation in Wisconsin (New Yorker.)

