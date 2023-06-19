Tim and Sarah kicked off The Next Level Sunday Show by responding the JVL’s recents newsletter “It’s Morning in Joe Biden’s America.”
Then Sen. Tammy Baldwin joins the show to breakdown her lifetime of firsts as an openly gay politician, her coming out story in the 80s, the art of being both progressive and bipartisan, and an assessment of Wisconsin politics heading into 2024.
Thank you for the weekend edition TNL. Always a treat!
Yes, it would be great if Sarah does a swing voter focus group and then turns it into an episode for her podcast