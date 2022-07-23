Jul 23 • 44M
Hope Dies Last (with Susan Glasser)
Trump voters are ready to take on and take out Liz Cheney, as well as fellow Trump impeachment supporters Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse. The New Yorker's Susan Glasser joins Sarah to discuss tribalism, "Wyoming Values," and Cheney being forged into a national leader before our eyes.