Good afternoon, Press Pass readers. Today’s newsletter, like all Thursday editions, is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. If you haven’t upgraded yet, consider taking advantage of our 30-day free trial to see what you think. If you’re interested, make sure to do it soon: This is the last week the 30-day free trial will be available. Also, if you sign up today, you’ll be able to catch Thursday Night Bulwark featuring Jonathan V. Last, Will Saletan, and special guest Chris Cilizza, tonight at 8:00 p.m. EDT—don’t miss it!

Today’s Press Pass looks at the House of Representatives’ GOP group project of impeaching President Joe Biden—how it’s stumbling along, and how that faltering progress plays into a (very likely) government shutdown. Also, another failed far-right candidate is gearing up to run for Senate in 2024, but the nomination is not a sure thing—though neither is another flop in the general election. All that and more, below.

Get 30 day free trial