JVL is joined by Joe Perticone and Marc Caputo, the newest addition to The Bulwark family, to break down all the insanity and embarrassment of the GOP Congress this week.
Share this post
House GOP Hell Week
plus.thebulwark.com
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark
House GOP Hell Week
Feb. 8 Livestream Recording.
Feb 9, 2024
∙ Paid
Thursday Night Bulwark
The Bulwark+ Livestream Show, every week at 8:00 p.m–only for paid members.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed