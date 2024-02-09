Paid episode

House GOP Hell Week
Feb. 8 Livestream Recording.
Jonathan V. Last
and
Joe Perticone
Feb 9, 2024
JVL is joined by Joe Perticone and Marc Caputo, the newest addition to The Bulwark family, to break down all the insanity and embarrassment of the GOP Congress this week.

The Bulwark
Thursday Night Bulwark
The Bulwark+ Livestream Show, every week at 8:00 p.m–only for paid members.

Appears in episode

Joe Perticone
Jonathan V. Last

