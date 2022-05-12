Ben Fong Torres (photo credit: Louis de la Torre)

As a reminder, if you would like to listen to this episode on your preferred podcast app instead of your browser you can click here and find your provider of choice.

This week, Sonny is joined by Suzanne Joe Kai to discuss her documentary, Like a Rolling Stone: The Life and Times of Ben Fong Torres. New to Netflix, her doc is a pleasantly vibrant look at the life and work of Ben Fong Torres, who is best known for his era-defining work at Rolling Stone magazine. This documentary covers that ground—just looking at Torres’s box of archival tapes is enough to make one’s mouth water—as well as his family’s story. How did this child of immigrants who came to the country by skirting anti-Chinese laws become one of the most important musical journalists of his, or any, generation? Listen now to find out. Then go watch the movie! It’s on Netflix now. If you enjoyed the show, share it with a friend!

Share