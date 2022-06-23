How Can a Modern Studio Head Succeed?
Richard Rushfield on a magic kingdom in flux.
On this week’s episode, The Ankler’s Richard Rushfield returns to talk tumult at Disney, what Hollywood might be looking for in a studio head, and how the town is feeling about Netflix. If you enjoyed the episode, share it with a friend!
Awesome show again Sonny. So I belatedly signed up for the Ankler while listening, and it turns out my friend Sean is the one who writes the daily wakeup feature you commented on! Gotta love it when worlds collide! I do believe he will now be listening to both Bulwark Goes to Hollywood and ATMA after pointing him in that direction.