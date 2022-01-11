Recently at The Bulwark:

RON FILIPKOWSKI on How Democrats Can Win the Information War

Again: It isn’t the media’s job to fight partisan battles and the media as it currently exists simply isn’t configured to fight bad-faith, malicious propaganda and disinformation. But also, there are things that can be done by a partisan political group that traditional media cannot, will not, and should not do. What would this team do exactly? Generally, it must identify what is being said and done on the right across multiple platforms, settings, and venues. Their game plans for today, this week, this month, and this year are all there, out in the open. Once you become aware of disinformation, it can be proven false and countered immediately. And then Democrats should take the fight directly to the right on their own platforms. I believe that many of the people who have been turned by lies can be won back with irrefutable truth—but the truth has to be put right in front of them, meeting them where they are. It’s not to discredit most of the BS that comes from the right-wing echo chamber. Most of the “experts” there are obvious charlatans—quick searches of their backgrounds, credentials, and things they have said in the past almost always shows that they are frauds. But the people inside the echo chamber hearing them don’t know it. Democrats ought to work overtime to pierce that bubble.

There have been more than 200 civil wars since WWII — and the conditions that triggered those conflicts are now present here in America. Author Barbara Walter joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

WILLIAM KRISTOL writes: Could Trump Be the River Card That Helps Democrats Hold the House?

If Democrats could pick up about three points on the congressional ballot over the next nine months, they could hold the House. Such a gain may be unlikely, perhaps even highly unlikely. But it isn’t beyond imagination. Which brings us to the Democrats’ hole card: The Republicans—and in particular the numero uno Republican, the 45th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump. How much could Trump-caused, Trump-aligned, or Trump-adjacent madness damage Republican candidates in 2022? We don’t know, partly because we’ve never really had a situation like the current one. What we do know is that the great bulk of the Republican party’s candidates will be aligned with and perhaps seen to be marching behind a former president who’s not popular with swing voters, whose visibility could motivate lots of Democrats to vote, and whose behavior could make it far easier for Democrats to link Republicans to unpopular causes. The report by the January 6th Committee could play a role here too.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Breaking Ted… Scott English has this observation: “As for Ted Cruz, he’s a great example of what happens when hubris becomes the commodity of your career. Or to borrow from the opening story, ‘Harvard Attorney Argues with Himself, and Loses.’”

Catching the family harasser. Save some time for this #longread at BuzzFeed, where Tess Kessler goes into great detail about how the pandemic helped solve a mystery plaguing her family. It’s frustrating, at times horrifying, but wait until the twist at the end.

McSweeney’s does it again… With a note of reassurance from your school district.

In Brazil, Uber faces competition… From a government taxi app.

Pope goes after anti-vaxxers, cancel culture. The WSJ reports: “Emphasizing the importance of vaccination efforts to reduce the spread and virulence of Covid-19, the pope repeated his earlier call on individuals to get the vaccine, not only for their own benefit but also out of ‘respect for the health of those around us,’ adding, ‘healthcare is a moral obligation.’”

Tucker Carlson battled the 9/11 truthers... Then he found his own truth on Jan. 6.

Jessica Simpson wants her fashion empire back… A deep dive into the #brands of celebrities and how they can be run into the ground, but how Jessica Simpson got hers back.

The best ways to win at Wordle. From crossword experts.

