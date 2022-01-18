How Disastrous Was Joss Whedon's NY Mag Interview?

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason), try to figure out just how bad this profile is for its subject, Joss Whedon. Then they review The Tragedy of Macbeth, Joel Coen’s adaptation of The Bard’s play starring Denzel Washington as the titular tragic figure. And in the bonus episode, Sonny and Peter try to convince the notoriously horror-averse Alyssa to check out the Scream movies.