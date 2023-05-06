How Do You Bring the (Fake) Real Pete Davidson to Life?

This week I’m joined by Judah Miller, showrunner of the new Peacock dramedy Bupkis, to talk about bringing Pete Davidson’s life to the small screen. Bupkis is fascinatingly hard to describe in shorthand, given the way it mixes tones and genres, and also the manner in which it blends Pete Davidson’s ripped-from-the-headlines life with a fictionalized version of his family and day-to-day existence. The first season is streaming in its entirety now on Peacock, and I strongly recommend checking it out: it’s a fascinating portrait of fame in the age of social media and also the business of showbiz. If you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Share

If you would prefer to listen to the show on your favorite podcast app, you can subscribe to the show on the platforms at the links below:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | YouTube | Google | Overcast | Castro | TuneIn | Pocket Casts | Pandora