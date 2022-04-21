As a reminder, if you would like to listen to this episode on your preferred podcast app instead of your browser you can click here and find your provider of choice.

Sonny talks to Eric Hoyt, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, this week about his new book on the rise of the Hollywood trade press and how these papers helped shape the movie business as we know it. From covering labor disputes to navigating the waters between big-city and small-town movie houses to engaging in some of the earliest film criticism, the topics covered in this book can help us understand how the movie business evolved into what it is today. You can read the book yourself for free right now by clicking here, and you can check out some of the trade papers examined by Hoyt at the Media History Project, where they are digitizing out-of-copyright publications. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

