How Is Chinese Soft Power Reshaping Entertainment?

Transformers: Age of Extinction, a not-so-subtle bit of Chinese agitprop

On this week’s episode, Sonny talks to Erich Schwartzel, author of Red Carpet: Hollywood, China, and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy. Erich’s book is a fairly exhaustive look at the sweep of Chinese influence on Hollywood, from Mao’s shutting the industry out during the Cultural Revolution to the return of blockbusters to the fact that Chinese investment funded the very recliners you sit on in theaters. We also talked about Chinese censorship of American films, American censorship of American films out of fear of losing Chinese marketshare, and the weird ways studios have exerted influence in the country. (Did you know Disney runs a chain of English schools in the country? You will after listening to this!)

If you’re interested in the business of Hollywood, Erich’s book is a must-own. And this episode is a must-listen! You cannot understand the current business climate in Hollywood without understanding the influence the biggest movie market in the world has on American filmmaking.

Share