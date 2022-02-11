How Not to Fight the Next CRT Battle
Plus: The GOP’s cult of self-humiliation.
This was the week the mask wars effectively ended, inflation jumped, truckers roiled international trade, Liz Cheney pushed back, Russia edged toward invading Ukraine, and a lot of us managed to ignore the Chinese Olympics.
But, because history always returns as farce, we end the week talking about Donald Trump’s penchant for flushing away his presidency, or at least some of its documents. (It occurs to me that DJT will end up reprising every American political scandal, from Tea Pot Dome’s grift, to Watergate’s missing tapes, to Hillary’s emails.)
Irony, of course, continues to weep.
“Some Trump records taken to Mar-a-Lago clearly marked as classified, including documents at ‘top secret’ level” Just no words to describe this in light of the 2016 election’s top issue. No words. Some Trump records taken to Mar-a-Lago clearly marked as classified, including documents at ‘top secret’ levelThe existence of documents officially labeled as classified in the trove — which has not previously been reported — raises new questions about why the materials were taken out of the White House.washingtonpost.com
Happy Friday.
Picking the right fight
We know what the next big fight over critical race theory will be, because they’ve told us.