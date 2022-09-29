How 'Orphan: First Kill' Beat Expectations
Writer and co-producer David Coggeshall on one of hot horror fall's surprise hits.
David Coggeshall, the writer and co-producer of Orphan: First Kill, joins Sonny this week to talk about the making of the legacy sequel, the difficulties and opportunities presented by shooting in the midst of the pandemic, and the theatrical vs. streaming debate.
And if you haven’t watched Orphan: First Kill, you can check it out now on Paramount+ or rent it on VOD; I put a spoiler warning up before we got to talking about the plot of the film in-depth, but you should watch it anyway. If you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!
