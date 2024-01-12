One of the points hammered home repeatedly in Peter Biskind’s book on the new golden age of television, Pandora’s Box, is how freedom from advertisers led to freedom for creatives. Part of this story is the cable revolution and the newfound ability to circumvent airwaves. HBO was able to push boundaries with shows like Oz (which featured copious amounts of prison rape and racist invective) and then The Sopranos (which featured, well, just about everything) because it derived revenue from hungry consumers rather than timid advertisers.

But the rise of basic cable is, in my opinion, even more interesting and the real reason the new golden age turned into a new golden glut. One of the stories Biskind recounts involves an exec for the fledgling network FX showing the pilot of The Shield to a group of advertisers, who promptly fled the room when presented with a program in which a mildly racist cop shoots an undercover officer in an effort to cover up his own crimes. But FX didn’t need to count on advertisers to make their show profitable: they generated 25 cents per cable subscriber per month just by dint of being offered up as part of the cable bundle.

The effect of the cable bundle is the most important—and under-appreciated—element of the new golden age of TV. If you’re in, say, a hundred million homes and you’re getting a quarter a month for being there, that’s around $300 million in revenue to play with before a penny in advertising rolls in. Now, $300 million isn’t a tonof money in the grand scheme of things, but it’s enough to gamble $20 million on a season of TV in the hopes that that season will make your network indispensable. Once your network is indispensable, you can raise the rates, generating more revenue and allowing you to make more shows. And once you can raise the rates, the cable companies are faced with the choice of passing that cost on to the viewer or cutting the channel entirely, which in turn leads to threats of cancellation from people who are made they can’t watch the new season of The Shield or Mad Men (AMC) or Battlestar Galactica (SciFi).

The reliance on these affiliate fees also meant that networks could, to a certain extent, blind themselves to the effect of TiVo and other DVR-based services, which allowed consumers to skip past ads. The introduction of cable—which allowed networks like HBO to circumvent FCC restrictions on language and nudity—was the first big technological leap that enabled the golden age of TV. But it was the TiVo revolution that helped turn basic cable viewing into something like HBO viewing. I remain convinced that the DVR revolution’s impact was twofold, and each fold is almost equally important: in addition to allowing time-shifting (that is, the ability to watch a show whenever you wanted rather than whenever it aired), it also allowed viewers to fast forward through ads.

This is not to say that the basic cable networks didn’t like the money that came with these shows; one of the funnier stories from the new golden age is how expensive ads on Mad Men became despite the show’s low overall viewership numbers as advertising companies competed with each other for spots on the show highlighting their profession. Overall, however, reducing the importance of advertisements and advertisers improved the overall quality of television by allowing for a modicum of controversy. As we’ve seen in the case of Twitter, advertisers don’t want to market their wares next to controversial figures. There’s no upside to having Cheerios advertised next to some loon calling for the reimposition of slavery or whatever nonsense Elon’s paid blue checks are up to. Similarly, you don’t want to risk marketing Alpo right after Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) smothers a dog in the opening scene of House of Cards.

I can’t help but think that it’s no coincidence the new golden age of TV is drawing to a close at roughly the same time streaming services become more and more reliant on advertising revenue—and during which there is no DVR equivalent to help people skip the ads. Advertising works best with shows that have mass market appeal. Shows that have mass market appeal are CSI and NCIS and the Law and Orders and the Chicagos and the 911s. A reversion to an advertising-based economic system suggests those, and not The Sopranos, are the future of streaming.

Speaking of The Sopranos, on Across the Movie Aisle this week we discussed WBD's decision to post 25-second clips of every episode of the show on TikTok to entice youths to watch the show.

