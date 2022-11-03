Evergreen representation of how I feel at the theater sometimes.

Subscribe to the show on these podcast platforms:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Others

Bulwark+ members can comment on the show here.

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Scott Mendelson. For nearly a decade at Forbes, Scott wrote one of the best, most in-depth looks at the box office on a day-in, day-out basis; he’s now headed to The Wrap where he’ll hang up his box office spurs and write about the industry more broadly. But I wanted to pick his brain about how things have changed since he started doing this way back in 2008 with his Mendelson’s Memos: from the rise of the MCU and the monster opening weekend to the death of the high-concept star-driven vehicle to the pandemic’s acceleration of streaming dominance to the monetary potential of the premium video on demand (PVOD) window, a great deal has changed over his run, and he’s here to provide his insights.

Share