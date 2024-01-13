The Bulwark
How 'The Family Plan' Became a Hit for Apple
Writer David Coggeshall on the hit Mark Wahlberg actioner.
Sonny Bunch
Jan 13, 2024
Michelle Monaghan and Mark Wahlberg in ‘The Family Plan’ (MovieStillsDB)

This week, I’m re-joined by David Coggeshall to talk The Family Plan, AppleTV+’s high-concept action-comedy about a dad, Mark Wahlberg, who has to take his family on the run when his past life as a hitman rears its ugly head. Released over the Christmas holiday season—as David notes in today’s episode, the perfect time to capture families looking for something everyone age 10 to 100 can enjoy—the film “debuted as the most watched movie ever,” according to Deadline’s sources at Apple. But the film was far from a sure thing. Find out why David’s agents dropped him when they got the script, why the film’s breakout character almost got cut from the picture altogether, and why Ciarán Hinds is one of the best in the business.

