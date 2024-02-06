Recently in The Bulwark:

KIM WEHLE: How the Fani Willis Scandal Is Likely to Play Out

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in court on November 21, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Dennis Byron-Pool/Getty Images)

LAST WEEK WAS A SAD ONE in the effort to hold Donald Trump accountable—for three reasons. First, lawyers working under Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis found themselves defending her dalliance with a colleague—a top prosecutor in the racketeering case against Trump and eighteen co-defendants. Second, the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit failed to produce the much-anticipated ruling on whether presidents have absolute immunity for crimes committed in office. And third, Judge Tanya Chutkan pushed back Trump’s trial date in the federal January 6th prosecution; originally scheduled for March 4, the start date has now been indefinitely postponed.

WILL SELBER: Zelensky Is Reportedly Planning a Big Army Leadership Shakeup

NO ONE IS WINNING IN UKRAINE, and signs of strain are starting to show on both sides. In Russia, as Cathy Young details, the surprising popularity of anti-war presidential candidate Boris Nadezhdin may be attributable to large-scale public disapproval of the war that, under Vladimir Putin’s increasingly totalitarian regime, has no other outlet. Ukraine, of course, is a more open, free, and democratic country, so it’s even easier to see the signs of stress, fatigue, and frustration.

IN THE HISTORY OF PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS, no political action committee launched with so much promise, burned through so much money, and failed with so much spectacular acrimony as Never Back Down. The super PAC backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis raised $145 million and spent 90 percent of it between its February 2023 launch and the end of the year—devolving into a horror show of shakeups, terrible headlines, and political discord along the way.

