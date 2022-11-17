How 'The Northman' Transported Us Back in Time
Simon Abrams on his new book, 'The Northman: A Call to the Gods.'
On this week episode I’m pleased to be joined by Simon Abrams, author of the gorgeous new book The Northman: A Call to the Gods. In it, we discuss how the book came about, some of the fascinating tidbits he picked up while interviewing cast and crew of the viking epic, and how Robert Eggers helped transport audiences back to both a different time and a different mindset. If you haven’t seen The Northman on the big screen, you really should: it’s monumental in every sense of the world.
Folks who live in New York City will have a chance to do just that at the Museum of the Moving Image this Sunday: there’s a double feature of The Northman and Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors, which Eggers cites as an inspiration for his Viking epic. Sandwiched between the showings will be a book signing. So if you like what you hear here, head over to get a copy of the book! And make sure to share this episode with a friend!
My son and I went to see this at NoHo West theaters and my son insisted we leave after 15 minutes because the sound was so bad. He then got us tickets at AMC Century City and made sure it was in the Dolby cinema... That was the right move! The sound design, cinematography and uniqueness of the storytelling made it worth going back to the cinema for after COVID. Best movie I've seen so far this year... actually, forget I said that, it's the best motion picture I've seen so far in a long time! I'm going to get my son this book for Christmas. Thank you!