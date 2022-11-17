Subscribe to the show on these podcast platforms:

On this week episode I’m pleased to be joined by Simon Abrams, author of the gorgeous new book The Northman: A Call to the Gods. In it, we discuss how the book came about, some of the fascinating tidbits he picked up while interviewing cast and crew of the viking epic, and how Robert Eggers helped transport audiences back to both a different time and a different mindset. If you haven’t seen The Northman on the big screen, you really should: it’s monumental in every sense of the world.

Folks who live in New York City will have a chance to do just that at the Museum of the Moving Image this Sunday: there’s a double feature of The Northman and Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors, which Eggers cites as an inspiration for his Viking epic. Sandwiched between the showings will be a book signing. So if you like what you hear here, head over to get a copy of the book! And make sure to share this episode with a friend!

