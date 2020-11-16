How the Toddler in Chief Failed to Steal the Election

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Daniel Drezner joins Charlie Sykes to talk about President Trump’s weekend Twitter temper tantrum, the latest on what’s happening inside the Pentagon in the waning days of the Trump Presidency, and Nicholas Grossman joins to discuss his recent story Breaking Down Trump’s Plan To Steal The Election (And Why It’s Failing).

